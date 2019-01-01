CULTURAL EVENTS

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the ESSENCE Festival

Jan 1, 2019
Jan 1, 2019
Go behind the scenes with Michael B. Jordan, Queen Latifah, Lisa Nichols and more.

Packed wall to wall with this year’s top products and celebrities, the ESSENCE Festival left us completely shook. Check out some of our favorite moments from this year’s festivities.

Actor Michael B. Jordan gave a shout-out to his “sheroes” on a special recording of Essence’s Yes, Girl! podcast.

You told us how #BlackGirlsDo, and we used your words to light up the New Orleans skyline.

You sampled products made just for you, like the Gold Series collection and the Royal Oils collection.

We hung out with all-star influencers, like best-selling author Lisa Nichols, at an intimate dinner.

We cracked jokes with comedians Loni Love, Lil Rel, Jess Hilarious and her boyfriend, Chris.

Entertainment journalist Gia Peppers, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Candrice and Tahira Joy of The Cut Life weighed in on beauty and style.

Stay up to date on all things My Black is Beautiful by following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube!

Do you like this?

Share it!

More from Culture & Community
CULTURAL EVENTS
Go Behind the Scenes at Afropunk Fest
CULTURAL EVENTS
The Ultimate Festival Survival Guide
HAIR
3 Ways to Refresh Your Wash-and-Go Style
SKIN
How I Dealt with My First Sunburn