Black Business Spotlight: Roots Hair & Beauty, Nashville, TN





In March 2019, a new beauty supply store opened its doors and quickly made news around the country. Did you hear about Roots Hair & Beauty in Nashville, Tennessee? If you didn’t, here’s what you missed:



A Historic Opening Day Despite the rainy weather, the line stretched around the block in anticipation of the grand opening of the newest Roots Hair & Beauty location. The store was busy throughout the day, attracting local news stations. But by the end of the day, this opening had attracted national attention because of its estimated one-day sales totaling over $50,000.



Entrepreneurs Serving Their Community This is the third store in Tennessee for Black-owned Roots Hair & Beauty. After experiencing success in their other locations, the owners used their knowledge of their consumers to fill a void. They turned their attention to serving Black women in the Nashville area and set their sights on becoming the first black-owned beauty supply store there.



Black Women = Economic Powerhouses According to Nielsen’s 2018 report, Black women spent approximately $54.4 million dollars in the Ethnic Hair & Beauty Aids categories, which represents an astounding 85.65% of the total spent by all consumers. The success experienced on this opening day was just further proof of the power of the Black dollar when purposely directed toward Black-owned businesses.



Aside from getting great deals and quality products, many of the women in attendance also left knowing that they supported a business that was there to support them. Hopefully, this is just the beginning of great things for Roots Hair & Beauty, not only in Nashville, but for all of its existing and future locations. Have you visited yet?



