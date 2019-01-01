Go Behind the Scenes at Afropunk Fest

We slayed at Afropunk Fest – and honestly, we’re still recovering. Wondering what Afropunk is all about? Imagine 48 hours of celebrating freedom and individuality through music. Afropunk is all about creating a safe space for our community to connect, share and express ourselves. Here’s a recap of everything we did between sets.





Attendees stopped by our booth to pick up an MBIB T-shirt, while our stylists got them photo ready with the new Royal Oils Collection by Head & Shoulders.





We broke the internet with our #RespectTheCrown photos.





We were blown away by Atiya Jones’s custom artwork, and attendees added their own personal flair.





We inspired others by sharing what our black means to us.





We kept our festival hair flawless and scalp protected with Royal Oils Instant Soothe Scalp Elixir – no rinsing required.





Thanks for hanging out with us! We’re already hyped for next year.