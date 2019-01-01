How to Live Affirmed in Today’s Society

SELF-CARE
There’s no question that life can get to us – mentally, physically and emotionally – and sap us of confidence, energy and motivation. Being a woman in today’s world is a struggle in itself, but being a black woman is even harder. And with the media telling us how we should look, dress, feel, eat and even think, we need to reaffirm our self-worth more than ever. Society, stereotypes, and sometimes even the pressure we put on ourselves … it can be exhausting to rise above it all.
That’s why it’s so important to prevent life's twists and turns from knocking us down. And one way to do that is through daily affirmations.
Guess what? You’re strong, independent, resourceful, intelligent and perfect in your own right. If no one has told you that today, I will. Sometimes, you need to be your biggest cheerleader and reaffirm your super-womanhood! So next time you’re feeling down and out, say these affirmations loud and proud:
