Previewing the 25th Anniversary of Essence Fest

Most of Black America has been waiting for the biggest weekend of the year: the 25th anniversary experience at EssenceFest. Whether you’re a seasoned attendee or a first-timer, we have a preview of some places and events to check out while you’re in The Big Easy.



Convention Center

No trip to EssenceFest is complete without a visit to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. This year’s experience includes giveaways, celebrity appearances on the main stage and so much more. Be sure to check out:





The MBIB Booth: Stop by and get a coveted MBIB t-shirt. Plus, you can enjoy an expanded experience that also includes a little something for the man in your life.



The Powerstage: An amazing list of speakers has been curated to empower attendees in love, family, community activism and more. And it’s FREE. So, register in advance!



Movie Screenings: Do not miss a FREE, sneak peek at some the year’s most anticipated releases. Last year, If Beale Street Could Talk was a hit at EssenceFest first!



Superdome

As the sun sets on Nola, the fun is just getting started. This summer, the line-up is fire! With a mix of old and new school artists, there’s something for everyone. Mainstage performers include: Frankie Beverly & Maze (a returning fan favorite)



Mary J. Blige



Missy Elliott



“Forever First Lady,” Michelle Obama



Offsite Attractions

In recent years, the excitement has expanded beyond the convention center and the Superdome. And this year, brands are stepping up their experiences. Be sure to stop by these: MBIB Pop-up: Be among the first to witness the evolution of the MBIB brand, celebrating Black women in all of our glory. The address will be released shortly!



Olay: This brand is hitting the streets in larger-than-life and very unexpected ways.



Essence After Dark: This mash-up concert series features emerging and established artists, and keeps the party going until 2am.



Essence Beauty Carnival: EssenceFest is the last stop on this wildly popular celebration of all things Black beauty.



The Food

Can one really visit New Orleans without going IN on the food? Juice and cleanse in advance, because once you arrive, it’s a full-fat culinary adventure! Some of my favorite dishes: Chargrilled Oysters at Dragos



Gumbo at Dooky Chase



Bananas Foster at Brennan’s



Are you headed to EssenceFest this year? Tell us what you’re looking forward to by tagging us @MBIB on IG, Facebook, or Twitter.



