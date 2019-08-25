Top 30: Summer Cookout Playlist

By: Arnetta Whiteside
08/25/19
When the music is nostalgic and timeless, so is the cookout.

As fall approaches and I begin to plan my family’s end of summer cookout, I’m reminded that music has been an essential part of holding our family unit together. Whether we’re listening to Bobby “Blue” Bland, Chaka Khan, Jay Z or Bob Marley, the nostalgia of these artists has been able to bridge the gap between the young and old in my family.

There’s nothing like a bit of jazz, blues, trap and R&B – with that one line dance that everyone knows – to bring family and friends together.

My Top 30 Summer Cookout Playlist:

  1. Down Home Blues – ZZ Hill
  2. We are Family – Sister Sledge
  3. Summer Breeze – The Isley Brothers
  4. Family Reunion – O’Jays
  5. September – Earth, Wind & Fire
  6. Lovely Day – Bill Withers
  7. Jamming – Bob Marley
  8. Happy Feelings - Maze ft. Frankie Beverly
  9. Summertime – DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince
  10. Back to Life – Soul II Soul
  11. They Gonna Talk – Beres Hammond
  12. I Get Around – 2-Pac
  13. This is How We Do It – Montell Jordan
  14. Funkdafied – Da Brat
  15. Make ‘Em Say Uhhh – Master P
  16. Where the Party At? – Jagged Edge ft. Nelly
  17. Work It – Missy Elliott
  18. Living Dangerously – Barrington Levy ft. Bounty Killer
  19. Déjà vu – Beyoncé ft. Jay Z
  20. Togetherness – Square One
  21. My Boo – Ghost Town DJs
  22. Suge - DaBaby
  23. Love Riddim – Rotimi
  24. Fall - Davido
  25. King of the Dancehall – Beenie Man
  26. You Make Me Wanna Jump – Rupee
  27. Back That Thang Up – Juvenile
  28. Time to Party – Flavour
  29. Johnny – Yemi Alade
  30. Brown Skin Girl – Beyoncé ft. WizKid and SAINt JHN

Take a listen on Spotify. Did your favorites make the list? We’d love to know what songs are a must during your summer cookout. Share them by tagging us @MBIB on IG, Facebook or Twitter.

