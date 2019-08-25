By: Arnetta Whiteside
08/25/19
When the music is nostalgic and timeless, so is the cookout.
As fall approaches and I begin to plan my family’s end of summer cookout, I’m reminded that music has been an essential part of holding our family unit together. Whether we’re listening to Bobby “Blue” Bland, Chaka Khan, Jay Z or Bob Marley, the nostalgia of these artists has been able to bridge the gap between the young and old in my family.
There’s nothing like a bit of jazz, blues, trap and R&B – with that one line dance that everyone knows – to bring family and friends together.
My Top 30 Summer Cookout Playlist:
- Down Home Blues – ZZ Hill
- We are Family – Sister Sledge
- Summer Breeze – The Isley Brothers
- Family Reunion – O’Jays
- September – Earth, Wind & Fire
- Lovely Day – Bill Withers
- Jamming – Bob Marley
- Happy Feelings - Maze ft. Frankie Beverly
- Summertime – DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince
- Back to Life – Soul II Soul
- They Gonna Talk – Beres Hammond
- I Get Around – 2-Pac
- This is How We Do It – Montell Jordan
- Funkdafied – Da Brat
- Make ‘Em Say Uhhh – Master P
- Where the Party At? – Jagged Edge ft. Nelly
- Work It – Missy Elliott
- Living Dangerously – Barrington Levy ft. Bounty Killer
- Déjà vu – Beyoncé ft. Jay Z
- Togetherness – Square One
- My Boo – Ghost Town DJs
- Suge - DaBaby
- Love Riddim – Rotimi
- Fall - Davido
- King of the Dancehall – Beenie Man
- You Make Me Wanna Jump – Rupee
- Back That Thang Up – Juvenile
- Time to Party – Flavour
- Johnny – Yemi Alade
- Brown Skin Girl – Beyoncé ft. WizKid and SAINt JHN
