As fall approaches and I begin to plan my family’s end of summer cookout, I’m reminded that music has been an essential part of holding our family unit together. Whether we’re listening to Bobby “Blue” Bland, Chaka Khan, Jay Z or Bob Marley, the nostalgia of these artists has been able to bridge the gap between the young and old in my family.

There’s nothing like a bit of jazz, blues, trap and R&B – with that one line dance that everyone knows – to bring family and friends together.

My Top 30 Summer Cookout Playlist:

Down Home Blues – ZZ Hill We are Family – Sister Sledge Summer Breeze – The Isley Brothers Family Reunion – O’Jays September – Earth, Wind & Fire Lovely Day – Bill Withers Jamming – Bob Marley Happy Feelings - Maze ft. Frankie Beverly Summertime – DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince Back to Life – Soul II Soul They Gonna Talk – Beres Hammond I Get Around – 2-Pac This is How We Do It – Montell Jordan Funkdafied – Da Brat Make ‘Em Say Uhhh – Master P Where the Party At? – Jagged Edge ft. Nelly Work It – Missy Elliott Living Dangerously – Barrington Levy ft. Bounty Killer Déjà vu – Beyoncé ft. Jay Z Togetherness – Square One My Boo – Ghost Town DJs Suge - DaBaby Love Riddim – Rotimi Fall - Davido King of the Dancehall – Beenie Man You Make Me Wanna Jump – Rupee Back That Thang Up – Juvenile Time to Party – Flavour Johnny – Yemi Alade Brown Skin Girl – Beyoncé ft. WizKid and SAINt JHN

Take a listen on Spotify. Did your favorites make the list? We’d love to know what songs are a must during your summer cookout. Share them by tagging us @MBIB on IG, Facebook or Twitter.