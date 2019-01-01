10 Ways to Show Your Man You Appreciate Him

Any day is a good day to appreciate the wonderful man in your life. When you have a great partner who holds you steady in the face of life’s ups and downs, it’s important to let him know how much he means to you.

Here are our top 10 tips on ways to make your man feel as valued as he makes you feel.

1. Start with Food

We all know that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. It may sound like a cliché, but we’ve never met a man who wasn’t happy to have his lady get the stove going and make him his favorite meal! Don’t know how to cook? Fake it! Subscribe to a meal kit service to help you get all the right ingredients and the perfect recipe for a romantic evening, delivered right to your door.

2. Take Him Out to Events He’ll Love

If your guy has a special hobby or loves going out to events, do your research on places to take him, and treat him to a fun date. It’ll show him that you pay attention to the things he loves and that you’re willing to put in effort to make sure he has a good time.

3. Look at Him Eye to Eye

It’s one thing to thank your man when he does something thoughtful, but it’s another to look at him with love and admiration in your eyes. Slow down. Make eye contact when you tell him you appreciate him, and give him a big, long hug when you do.

4. Give Back When He Does Kind Things

Remember that time he sent you flowers at work, just because? Reciprocate! Your man shouldn’t be the only one doing random acts of kindness in your relationship. Return the favor by sending him a chocolate bar at his desk when he least expects it. Record the game for him when he can’t make it to the TV in time to watch. Any little thing can work – just be creative.

5. Give Him Space

If life gets a little hectic and you can sense tension in your relationship, you might just need to give your man some space. Men sometimes grow distant when relationships get a little intense. Rather than suffocate him when you start doubting his feelings, give him time to process his feelings on his own. Your relationship could turn out much healthier and resilient for it.

6. Surprise Him with Thank You Notes

Showing your appreciation for your man doesn’t have to take a lot of time or money that you don’t have. Something as simple as a heartfelt note left in his briefcase or in his packed lunch could go a long way.

7. Praise Him in Front of Your Girls

It’s one thing to tell your man that you’re proud of him in private, but it’s a whole other story when you do it in public. The next time you and your ladies get together, don’t be ashamed to brag about that sweet, thoughtful date your man took you on last weekend. Your friends might get jealous, but your man will hear loud and clear how much he impresses you.

8. Listen to What’s on His Mind – Even If It’s Not on Yours

Guys aren’t quick to share their feelings, but when they do, it’s important to hear what they have to say. Whether it’s a huge argument he had with his brother or a petty spat with a co-worker, give him your undivided attention. Everyone needs to vent – even your man.

9. Let Him Chill with the Guys

Just like you love the occasional ladies’ night, your man should be able to enjoy the same freedoms without any guilt or restrictions. Let him stay out late and talk to the guys. Sometimes all he needs is a testosterone fix.

10. Ask Him for His Advice

There’s no better way to show you value hearing what someone has to say than to ask for their opinion. If you’re having a problem – whether it’s related to work, friends or family – get his perspective on it. He’ll feel included in your life, and he’ll know you take what he thinks into consideration.