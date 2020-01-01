PANTENE
Gold Series Curl Defining Pudding
For beautifully soft, defined and frizz-free curls.
Presenting the gold standard in moisture, developed by scientists and perfected by stylists. This powerful Pro-Vitamin formula is infused with argan oil and whipped into a pudding with light hold to help create beautifully soft, defined, frizz-free curls. It is paraben-free, sulfate-free and dye-free.
Stylist Tips
Use Gold Series Curl Defining Pudding on damp or dry hair. Rub a nickel-sized amount of pudding between your palms to emulsify. Section your hair and distribute the pudding evenly from root to tip. Reactivate product any time by spritzing your hair with water.
Ingredients
Water, Dimethicone, Sorbitol, Aminomethyl Propanol, Carbomer, Va/Crotonates Copolymer, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Fragrance, Dmdm Hydantoin, Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Histidine, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Panthenol.
The Seal of Approval
This product is proudly marked by the My Black is Beautiful seal of approval.