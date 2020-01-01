PANTENE
Gold Series Hydrating Butter Crème
Melts into hair to moisturize and tame frizz.
Presenting the gold standard in moisture, developed by scientists and perfected by stylists. This luxe argan oil-infused moisturizing and hydrating crème melts into wet or dry hair to soften and tame frizz. Sulfate-free and dye-free, this crème will give you up to 72 hours of rich moisture that every curly and straight style craves.
Stylist Tips
Start with detangled damp or dry hair.
Ingredients
Water, Mineral Oil, Glycerin, Petrolatum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Isodecyl Oleate, Sorbitan Stearate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Dicetyl Phosphate, Ceteth-10 Phosphate, Paraffin, Fragrance, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Decyl Oleate, Triethanolamine, Peg-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Methylparaben, Disodium Edta, Propylparaben, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Lysine Hcl, Methyl Tyrosinate Hcl, Histidine.
The Seal of Approval
This product is proudly marked by the My Black is Beautiful seal of approval.