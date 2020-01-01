PANTENE

Gold Series Hydrating Butter Crème

Gold Series Hydrating Butter Crème

Melts into hair to moisturize and tame frizz.

Presenting the gold standard in moisture, developed by scientists and perfected by stylists. This luxe argan oil-infused moisturizing and hydrating crème melts into wet or dry hair to soften and tame frizz. Sulfate-free and dye-free, this crème will give you up to 72 hours of rich moisture that every curly and straight style craves.

Stylist Tips

Start with detangled damp or dry hair.

  • For Natural Textures: Apply a dime-sized amount of crème to your palm and rub together to emulsify. Pull through your curls to infuse moisture and shine.
  • For Relaxed Hair: Use on dry hair. Apply a dime-sized amount at night before wrapping your hair. Combine with Gold Series Intense Hydrating Oil for even deeper moisture.

Ingredients

Water, Mineral Oil, Glycerin, Petrolatum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Isodecyl Oleate, Sorbitan Stearate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Dicetyl Phosphate, Ceteth-10 Phosphate, Paraffin, Fragrance, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Decyl Oleate, Triethanolamine, Peg-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Methylparaben, Disodium Edta, Propylparaben, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Lysine Hcl, Methyl Tyrosinate Hcl, Histidine.

The Seal of Approval

This product is proudly marked by the My Black is Beautiful seal of approval.

Related Products
More from Hair & Beauty
HAIR
How to Avoid Buildup on Coiled Hair
HAIR
Get the Look: The Braided Crown and Side Ponytail
HAIR
The Do's and Don'ts of Rocking Fabulous Wigs and Extensions
HAIR
Coiled-Hair Ladies, Let’s Talk About Our Scalps