Gold Series Hydrating Co-wash

PANTENE
Gold Series Deep Hydrating Co-wash
Restore and protect your strands.
Presenting the gold standard in moisture, developed by scientists and perfected by stylists. This ultra-rich cleansing conditioner is paraben-free, sulfate-free and dye-free, and it is gentle on your hair. Infused with argan oil, it will help bring more moisturized softness and manageability, restoring and protecting each strand with strength against damage.
Stylist Tips
Use co-wash in place of shampoo and conditioner system in between washes. Pump a half-dollar-sized amount into your palm. Apply generously to your hair, beginning midshaft and working down to the tips. Use your fingertips (not your nails) to gently massage into your scalp. Once fully saturated, use a wide-tooth comb to gently detangle strands. Rinse thoroughly.
Ingredients
Water, Stearyl Alcohol, Silicone Quaternium-26, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Fragrance, Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium Edta, Citric Acid, Histidine, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Sodium Hydroxide, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone.
The Seal of Approval
This product is proudly marked by the My Black is Beautiful seal of approval.