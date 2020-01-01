PANTENE

Gold Series Intense Hydrating Oil

Heal strands while adding brilliant shine and hydration.

Presenting the gold standard in moisture, developed by scientists and perfected by stylists. Pantene Gold Series Intense Hydrating Oil is an argan oil-infused formula that absorbs weightlessly into your hair to help heal strands, adding brilliant shine and hydration for strong, beautiful hair. It is paraben-free, sulfate-free and dye-free.

Stylist Tips

Oil can be used on wet or dry hair. Apply two to three pumps to your palm and rub your hands together to emulsify. Work evenly through the full length of your hair for strength against damage.

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Isododecane, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Fragrance, Panthenol.

The Seal of Approval

This product is proudly marked by the My Black is Beautiful seal of approval.

