PANTENE
Gold Series Leave-on Detangling Milk
Tame frizz, define your curls and strengthen your hair for styling.
Presenting the gold standard in moisture, developed by scientists and perfected by stylists. Pantene Gold Series Leave-On Detangling Milk is a moisturizing crème that preps and strengthens* your hair for styling by detangling and softening curls. It is sulfate-free, dye-free and infused with rich argan oil. This crème smooths the cuticle for easier combing and a moisturized look and feel. It helps tame frizz for more defined curls or sleeker strands.
*strength against damage
Stylist Tips
Begin with damp or dried hair. Apply two pumps of hair detangler to your palm, and rub it in your hands to emulsify. Smooth the crème onto your hair from mid-shaft to ends, then finger-comb through evenly. Use a wide-tooth comb to finish detangling, and you’re ready to style.
Ingredients
Water, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Quaternium-18, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Benzyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance, Stearyl Alcohol, Peg-2m, Cetearyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Citric Acid, Propylparaben, Oleyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Polysorbate 60, Lysine Hcl, Histidine, Edta, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether.
The Seal of Approval
This product is proudly marked by the My Black is Beautiful seal of approval.