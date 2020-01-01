Presenting the gold standard in moisture, developed by scientists and perfected by stylists. Pantene Gold Series Leave-On Detangling Milk is a moisturizing crème that preps and strengthens* your hair for styling by detangling and softening curls. It is sulfate-free, dye-free and infused with rich argan oil. This crème smooths the cuticle for easier combing and a moisturized look and feel. It helps tame frizz for more defined curls or sleeker strands.

*strength against damage