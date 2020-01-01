Gold Series Moisture Boost Conditioner

In the shower, remove excess water from your hair after shampooing. Squeeze a quarter-sized amount of conditioner into your palm and rub your hands together to emulsify the formula. Finger-comb conditioner into your hair, starting mid-shaft all the way down to the tips. Then work moisturizing conditioner from root to tip, making sure your hair is completely covered. Use a wide-tooth comb to gently detangle saturated strands. Rinse thoroughly, and then comb once more through now fully rinsed strands. Towel dry.