PANTENE
Gold Series Moisture Boost Conditioner
Infused with argan oil to give hair softness and brilliant shine.
Presenting the gold standard in moisture, developed by scientists and perfected by stylists. Pantene Gold Series Moisture Boost Conditioner’s rich conditioning oils absorb into your hair for softness and brilliant shine. Infused with argan oil, this paraben-free, sulfate-free and dye-free formula starts building resilient strength*, moisture and flexibility with your first wash.
*strength against damage
Stylist Tips
In the shower, remove excess water from your hair after shampooing. Squeeze a quarter-sized amount of conditioner into your palm and rub your hands together to emulsify the formula. Finger-comb conditioner into your hair, starting mid-shaft all the way down to the tips. Then work moisturizing conditioner from root to tip, making sure your hair is completely covered. Use a wide-tooth comb to gently detangle saturated strands. Rinse thoroughly, and then comb once more through now fully rinsed strands. Towel dry.
Ingredients
Water, Stearyl Alcohol, Silicone Quaternium-26, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Fragrance, Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium Edta, Citric Acid, Histidine, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Sodium Hydroxide, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone.
The Seal of Approval
This product is proudly marked by the My Black is Beautiful seal of approval.