PANTENE
Gold Series Moisture Boost Shampoo
Gently cleanses as it hydrates for true hair health.
Presenting the gold standard in moisture, developed by scientists and perfected by stylists. Pantene Gold Series Moisture Boost Shampoo has a rich, creamy lather that hydrates rough cuticles and softens your hair while gently cleansing. Paraben-free and infused with argan oil, it removes product build-up and impurities for true hair health, priming and moisturizing your hair for styling.
Stylist Tips
Use shampoo on wet hair in the shower. Squeeze a quarter-sized amount into your palm and rub your hands together to emulsify the formula. Use your fingertips (not your nails) to gently massage it into your scalp. Finger-comb the lather down the length of your hair to the tips. Rinse thoroughly. Shampoo again if needed. Make sure all lather is rinsed away, and then finish with Gold Series Moisture Boost Conditioner.
Ingredients
Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Fragrance, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Dimethiconol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tea-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Tetrasodium Edta, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Trideceth-10, Polyquaternium-6, Polyquaternium-10, Trihydroxystearin, Mica, Titanium Dioxide, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Silica, Iron Oxides, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone.
The Seal of Approval
This product is proudly marked by the My Black is Beautiful seal of approval.