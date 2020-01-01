Gold Series Moisture Boost Shampoo

Use shampoo on wet hair in the shower. Squeeze a quarter-sized amount into your palm and rub your hands together to emulsify the formula. Use your fingertips (not your nails) to gently massage it into your scalp. Finger-comb the lather down the length of your hair to the tips. Rinse thoroughly. Shampoo again if needed. Make sure all lather is rinsed away, and then finish with Gold Series Moisture Boost Conditioner.