Use Pantene Gold Series Repairing Hair Mask on its own or after shampooing. In the shower, put a quarter-sized amount of hair mask onto your palm. Rub your hands together to mix the mask. Finger-comb the treatment through your hair, starting midshaft down to the tips. Then use a wide-tooth comb to fully detangle strands. Leave the mask on 5 to 7 minutes, or even longer for added softness. Rinse thoroughly.