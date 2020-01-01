PANTENE
Gold Series Repairing Hair Mask
Strengthen your hair against damage from the inside out.
Presenting the gold standard in moisture, developed by scientists and perfected by stylists. This repairing, argan oil-infused mask is activated by water to work deep inside the core of each hair strand. The mask helps strengthen against damage and provides manageability for all hair types. It is paraben-free, sulfate-free and dye-free for nothing but beautiful hair.
Stylist Tips
Use Pantene Gold Series Repairing Hair Mask on its own or after shampooing. In the shower, put a quarter-sized amount of hair mask onto your palm. Rub your hands together to mix the mask. Finger-comb the treatment through your hair, starting midshaft down to the tips. Then use a wide-tooth comb to fully detangle strands. Leave the mask on 5 to 7 minutes, or even longer for added softness. Rinse thoroughly.
Ingredients
Water, Stearyl Alcohol, Silicone Quaternium-26, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Histidine, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Fragrance, Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium Edta, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone.
The Seal of Approval
This product is proudly marked by the My Black is Beautiful seal of approval.