7 Packing Tips for Your Summer Trips

If you’re like me, you can’t wait for summer to arrive. It’s vacation season, and it’s also time to pack lighter! I learned the hard way that I really didn’t need 10 lipsticks while on my beach vacation. And now I’m paying it forward with some tips to help you pack for your next trip.





Know the essentials. I gravitate to my go-to products during my trips. Like my everyday cleanser, toner, serum and moisturizer. As you pack your cosmetic bag, begin with these products as a foundation, knowing that you will have the essentials you need. But don’t forget your hair! Your favorite products can be stored in travel-safe containers, including curl creams and gels. But if an oil is a must-have, try the Intense Hydrating Oil from Gold Series by Pantene, which adds shine and hydration.



Location, location, location. Now that we know the essentials, we can pack special items according to the trip. Are you going to a sunny, tropical spot with tons of excursions, or are you hanging by the beach? Then, I would bring products that contain sunscreen, bronzers, lip gloss, lip balm and blushes that will complement your sun glow.





Are you going to formal event, like a gala or wedding? Think about your favorite evening makeup look. I usually do a simple look, with a long-lasting primer, foundation, concealer and favorite setting powder. Then, 2 or 3 small eyeshadow sets. I need options! I’ll add two (or three) lip-liners and two or three lipsticks. If you’re like me and have trouble deciding what lipsticks to bring, you can use small, stackable containers to store multiple shades while saving space in your bag.





Downsize & minimize. TSA limits the amount of liquids in carry-ons, including eyeliners, nail polish, foundation and moisturizers. To be compliant, follow the 3-1-1 rule: any liquids must be in a resealable container that is 3.4 ounces or less and all containers must fit in one clear, plastic, resealable 1-quart-sized bag. Currently there’s no-limits on lipsticks, blushes, powders or similar non-liquid products. But be careful with products with a gel-consistency because they can be subject to the 3-1-1 rule.



Shop around. I love to visit the travel section of my favorite store or makeup store for travel-size containers to store my favorite products. Some brands even carry travel-size versions of your favorite skincare and makeup items!



Sharp Objects Ahead. Tweezers and nail clippers can be packed in carry-ons. But scissors must have a blade no longer than 4 inches to be allowed. Disposable razors and their cartridges can be put in your carry-on, but safety razor blades must go in your checked luggage. Some drug stores also sell small-size tweezer kits that are travel-safe, so TSA won’t throw your items away.



Through the looking-bag. You don’t have to put all your items in a Ziplock bag to be TSA compliant. I store my precious items in a sturdier, reliable bag. You can use classic and clear fashion bags or experiment with colorful, transparent or holographic ones, whichever fit your personal style!



Don't forget to pack sunscreen! Melanin does give darker skin tones some sun protection, but it's not enough to prevent skin cancer. According to a 2016 database review of nearly 97,000 melanoma patients published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, nearly half of Black and a third of Hispanic patients are diagnosed in late stages, versus just 24% of white patients.





You can get sunscreen in a travel-size or buy opaque travel-size containers to store your favorite. It can also be difficult finding products for darker skin tones that don’t leave white streaks Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25 / 1.7 oz. / $38.99 is a good option.





What are your go-to products for summer travel?