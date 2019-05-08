Beauty Plus-Ups You Can Do at Home

Whether our hair is natural, relaxed or heat-treated, we all can benefit from a good pre-poo. Adding nutrients to our hair before shampooing and conditioning can actually lessen the moisture stripped away during washing hair.



Here are a few combinations at the top of our list:



Manuka Honey + Turmeric

The healing properties of this supercharged mask work for both hair and scalp. Manuka honey does wonders on our hair. It can even aid in preventing hair loss and reversing thinning hair. Turmeric, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, can soothe our scalp and help maintain our curl pattern. Where has this combo been all of our lives?



Grapeseed + Avocado Oils

When these two oils unite, magic happens. The grapeseed oil is an odorless, lightweight, mild astringent that’s also good for gently cleansing our scalp. The avocado oil easily penetrates the hair shaft, while moisturizing dry scalp. The result? A nourishing treatment that can prep our tresses for any style we can imagine.



Yogurt + Olive Oil + Honey

This trifecta truly moisturizes like no other. The yogurt strengthens our hair, while adding shine. Olive oil is known to increase the elasticity of our hair and add moisture. And as natural humectant, honey helps lock in moisture, too. When combined, they create a luscious, creamy mask that leaves our hair silky soft.



Now it’s time to play. With each recipe, the amount you whip up should be relative to the length of your hair. Slightly warming up your treatment may also make it easier to apply, just be sure it’s not too warm. You may be surprised to find that a pre-poo adds something that was previously missing from your regimen.



And for those pre-poo pros, what’s your go-to recipe? Tag @MBIB on IG, Facebook, or Twitter. We’d love to hear from you!



