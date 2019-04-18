Spring Tune-up: Beauty Hacks for Beauty Lovers





Spring is finally here! At least, we hope it is. So, there’s no better time to shake off those winter blues and get ready for spring. Here are some easy ways to feel like a new woman.





Manicures

Ditch your gloves and head to the nearest nail salon for some pampering. Get your cuticles in shape and restore moisture to your hands. This season, why not try a pastel or go bold with a lemon-lime color? Another option to try is a barely there gray or cream. Sometimes, the absence of color can make a bold statement.



One to try: Vickie by Zoya / $10

A cool gray/lavender tone, this gel polish is buildable – adding a slightly varied tone with each coat. It’s a perfect complement to our skin tones this spring.





Facials

It’s generally recommended that you get a facial every 3 to 4 weeks. They are great ways to exfoliate, refresh and rehydrate your skin on a regular basis. But honestly, how many of us do it that often? Now, you can readily find cleansing cloths that bring the all of the benefits of a facial into your bathroom.



One to try: Olay Daily Facial Cleansing Cloths Tub with Shea Butter, Make-up Remover / 33 count / $11.99

These miracle cloths cleanse, tone, exfoliate, hydrate and even remove make-up. And because they are activated when you add water, they never dry out and you can take them everywhere.





Brow Shaping

A great arch in your eyebrow can open up your entire face. Waxing or plucking have been tried-and-true methods. But threading is quickly gaining popularity. Due to its precision and speed, you can often get in and out with tamed brows in 10-15 minutes. And because the hair is removed at the root, your brows will grow back finer over time. Have you tried threading yet?





Moisturizers

No beauty regimen is complete without a great moisturizer. The change in weather is the right time to change up your face cream. Many of us use heavier products in the winter months. So, why not switch to a lighter formulation for spring? You might find the hydrating results you’re looking for, in a slightly different form.



One to try: Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer SPF 25 / 1.7 oz

One of the best moisturizers in America, now comes in a lightweight form. It absorbs quickly and has a matte, breathable finish. It also includes some SPF coverage to protect your skin from the sun’s intensifying rays.





Sunscreens

Springtime is the perfect time to think ahead to summer and start protecting our skin. It’s also the perfect time to take a look at the expiration dates on the sun protection in your cabinet from last summer. While sunscreen can remain effective for up to 3 years, it should be discarded once it has passed its expiration date. So, get your Marie Kondo on and get rid of it!



One to try: Palmer’s Eventone Suncare Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30 / 8.5 oz / $9.99





One of our favorite brands is protecting our skin from the sun, too. Enriched with cocoa butter, shea butter and coconut oil, it also helps prevent dark spots, uneven skin tone and premature aging.





Hydration

To get your glow on, hydration is a must. It’s still recommended that the average woman drink eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day. But, how you get there is up to you. Why settle for plain water when you can try sparkling or add fresh cut fruit to infuse flavor? Just watch out for pre-sweetened alternatives, which may offset the health benefits of the water itself.





Spring is officially in the air. And now, you have an easy, starter kit to help put your most beautiful self forward. What other beauty hacks will you be using as the new season begins?



