HAIR

The MBIB Golden Milk Collection is a fan favorite!

By: Arnetta Whiteside
08/25/19
Get to know the best haircare line on the market for our hair.

Earlier this year, My Black is Beautiful, launched a new line of haircare products, inspired by YOU – the 2.6 million women with evolving and diverse haircare needs, who make up the majority of our online community. And the suite of products is quickly becoming one to watch.

The Golden Milk Collection infuses turmeric, coconut milk, ginger, honey and coconut oil into nutrient-rich products. This line was specially crafted for type 3 and 4 hair textures to nourish, moisturize, renew and style each curl and coil.

Turmeric is the key ingredient here. It’s an Indian spice closely related to ginger, with numerous health and beauty benefits. One compound in particular, curcumin, has demonstrated antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe the scalp, especially in harsh conditions. This same compound also has the ability to help hair to absorb vitamin D and stimulate growth. And now, the Golden Milk Collection is providing even more styling benefits:

The Hydrating Shampoo created for all hair types, cleanses without stripping the hair of its natural oils.

The Fortifying Conditioner also created for all hair types, adds another layer of moisture to strands leaving them moisturized, softened and detangles for healthy, strong hair.

The Tangle Slayer Conditioning Cream comes in two formulas. Type 3 Curly cuts detangling time in half, while maximizing slip and Type 4 Coily helps to elongate the hair shaft, minimizing shrinkage.

The Intense Recovery Treatment coats strands with the deep-penetrating Golden Milk mask to restore, replenish and repair hair – and irreplaceable part of the way we care for our hair and ourselves.

The Moisture Luxe Detangling Spray adds an additional layer of moisture that makes the detangling process easier because it nourishes every strand.

The Edge Slayer provides an all-day, flexible hold for your edges, without any of the flakes.

The Golden Milk Collection is sold exclusively at Sally Beauty and more products are on the way. Have you tried it yet? What difference has it made in your hair regimen? Share your experience by tagging us @MBIB on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

