WORDS MATTER. LET’S

#REDEFINEBLACK.

BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL

No asterisk. No quotations. No question.

But there are negative words in the dictionary that define us otherwise. Have you ever seen them? They are harmful words that affect how we think of ourselves. Offensive words that impact how we feel. Derogatory words that influence perceptions of us. Words like dirty, wicked, and hostile. Words that need to change. We know that the words others use to describe us do not define us.

It’s time everyone knows.

Black is beautiful, period. Join us to change the words.

curve



- RESULTS -


Thank you all for participating and supporting our mission! Together, we changed the definition of ‘Black’ in the Dictionary. Learn more at Dictionary.com.

