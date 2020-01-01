LOGIN /
Redefining Black
It’s our responsibility to change the way we’re represented.
Confident. Resilient. Unshakable.
Bias is universal, but it doesn’t define you. Check out these five inspiring stories from people who’ve overcome bias to become the best versions of themselves.
Listen to their stories
Let’s Talk about Bias
Nobody wants to have the conversation, but we all want to protect our loved ones from prejudice. See how this Emmy Award-winning spot got people talking about “The Talk.”
