HEAD & SHOULDERS

Royal Oils Daily Moisture Scalp Cream

Royal Oils Daily Moisture Scalp Cream

Light, fast-absorbing formula nourishes your scalp.

Combat scalp dryness with Head and Shoulders Royal Oils Daily Moisture Scalp Cream with Coconut Oil. This leave-in daily treatment provides lasting scalp relief*† between wash days. The no-rinse formula is light, fast-absorbing and easy to use: Apply directly on your scalp up to four times daily. Since there’s no need to rinse, there’s no need to compromise your current style.

This light formula is free of mineral oils, sulfates and dyes. This ensures your hair and scalp maintain the healthy moisture balance they need to help you wash less and extend the life of your style.†

*associated with dandruff
†with regular use

How to Use

  1. Start nourishing your scalp by twisting open the cap and placing the tip directly onto your scalp. Hair can be either dry or damp, making it the perfect way to hydrate your scalp on wash day and beyond.
  2. To provide relief where it’s needed most, squeeze the bottle, moving it from the front of your scalp to the back. Repeat until your entire scalp is treated. Use your fingers to massage the treatment into your scalp to help distribute it evenly.
  3. There’s no need to rinse the formula away – the moisturizers continue to work after application, giving your style more life between washes. The light, fast-absorbing formula can be used up to four times daily.

Ingredients

Active Ingredient: Pyrithione Zinc 0.1%. Inactive Ingredients: Water, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Fragrance, Stearyl Alcohol, Quaternium-18, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, PEG-2M, Cetearyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Oleyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Citric Acid, Polysorbate 60.

The Seal of Approval

This product is proudly marked by the My Black is Beautiful seal of approval.

Related Products
More from Hair & Beauty
HAIR
How to Avoid Buildup on Coiled Hair
HAIR
Get the Look: The Braided Crown and Side Ponytail
HAIR
The Do's and Don'ts of Rocking Fabulous Wigs and Extensions
HAIR
Coiled-Hair Ladies, Let’s Talk About Our Scalps