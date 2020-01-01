Combat scalp dryness with Head and Shoulders Royal Oils Daily Moisture Scalp Cream with Coconut Oil. This leave-in daily treatment provides lasting scalp relief*† between wash days. The no-rinse formula is light, fast-absorbing and easy to use: Apply directly on your scalp up to four times daily. Since there’s no need to rinse, there’s no need to compromise your current style.

This light formula is free of mineral oils, sulfates and dyes. This ensures your hair and scalp maintain the healthy moisture balance they need to help you wash less and extend the life of your style.†

*associated with dandruff

†with regular use