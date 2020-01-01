Give your hair and scalp the intense moisture they deserve with Head and Shoulders Royal Oils Deep Moisture Masque with Coconut Oil. Formulated to help seal in scalp moisture,† this deeply moisturizing masque provides long-lasting scalp protection while leaving your hair feeling soft and looking beautiful.

Providing absolute care without compromise, this rich masque is free of sulfates, parabens§ and dyes. Indulge your scalp and hair with the coconut oil formula for proven scalp care that helps balance and restore scalp health.†

†with regular use

§based on P&G ingredient list