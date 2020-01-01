HEAD & SHOULDERS
Royal Oils Instant Soothe Scalp Elixir
Cooling menthol and peppermint oil to soothe irritated scalps on contact.
Infused with a unique blend of menthol and peppermint oils, Head and Shoulders Royal Oils Instant Soothe Scalp Elixir helps relieve itch* and retains moisture† while providing 24-hour scalp protection.§
This no-rinse, alcohol-free‡ formula is specifically designed for use in between washes and is easy to use: Apply it directly to your scalp up to four times daily.
*associated with dandruff
†with regular use
§when used as directed
‡no added ethanol
How to Use
Ingredients
Active Ingredient: Pyrithione Zinc 0.1%. Inactive Ingredients: Water, Niacinamide, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Menthol, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Caffeine, Bis-PEG/PPG-16/16 PEG/PPG-16/16 Dimethicone, Glycerin, Fragrance, Benzyl Alcohol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Panthenol, Tetrahydroxypropyl Ethylenediamine, Ethylhexylglycerin.
The Seal of Approval
This product is proudly marked by the My Black is Beautiful seal of approval.