Infused with a unique blend of menthol and peppermint oils, Head and Shoulders Royal Oils Instant Soothe Scalp Elixir helps relieve itch* and retains moisture† while providing 24-hour scalp protection.§

This no-rinse, alcohol-free‡ formula is specifically designed for use in between washes and is easy to use: Apply it directly to your scalp up to four times daily.

*associated with dandruff

†with regular use

§when used as directed

‡no added ethanol

