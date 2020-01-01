HEAD & SHOULDERS

Royal Oils Instant Soothe Scalp Elixir

Royal Oils Instant Soothe Scalp Elixir

Cooling menthol and peppermint oil to soothe irritated scalps on contact.

Infused with a unique blend of menthol and peppermint oils, Head and Shoulders Royal Oils Instant Soothe Scalp Elixir helps relieve itch* and retains moisture† while providing 24-hour scalp protection.§

This no-rinse, alcohol-free‡ formula is specifically designed for use in between washes and is easy to use: Apply it directly to your scalp up to four times daily.

*associated with dandruff
†with regular use
§when used as directed
‡no added ethanol

How to Use

  1. To provide relief where it’s needed most, first part your hair into sections to expose your scalp. Then uncap the elixir bottle and place nozzle directly onto your scalp.
  2. Press down on the pump to apply the nourishing elixir to the entire section of exposed scalp.
  3. Use your fingertips to gently massage the elixir into your scalp and roots. Repeat across the entire crown to give your scalp a luxurious level of relief. There’s no need to rinse the formula away, as the moisturizers continue working after application, giving your style more life between washes.

Ingredients

Active Ingredient: Pyrithione Zinc 0.1%. Inactive Ingredients: Water, Niacinamide, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Menthol, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Caffeine, Bis-PEG/PPG-16/16 PEG/PPG-16/16 Dimethicone, Glycerin, Fragrance, Benzyl Alcohol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Panthenol, Tetrahydroxypropyl Ethylenediamine, Ethylhexylglycerin.

The Seal of Approval

This product is proudly marked by the My Black is Beautiful seal of approval.

Related Products
More from Hair & Beauty
HAIR
How to Avoid Buildup on Coiled Hair
HAIR
Get the Look: The Braided Crown and Side Ponytail
HAIR
The Do's and Don'ts of Rocking Fabulous Wigs and Extensions
HAIR
Coiled-Hair Ladies, Let’s Talk About Our Scalps