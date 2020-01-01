Indulge in the long-lasting scalp relief and hydration† of Head and Shoulders Royal Oils Moisture Boost Shampoo with Coconut Oil. A rich, creamy lather cleanses and removes buildup while providing lightweight, long-lasting hydration to your scalp and hair. This balanced, moisturizing formula helps relieve itch* and retains moisture† while giving your hair the hydration it needs to look and feel its most beautiful.

†with regular use

*associated with dandruff