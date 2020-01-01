HEAD & SHOULDERS
Royal Oils Moisture Renewal Conditioner
Infused with coconut oil to restore scalp and hair moisture.
Show your hair extra TLC with Head and Shoulders Royal Oils Moisture Renewal Conditioner with Coconut Oil. Use it on wash days after shampooing for lasting scalp relief* and luxuriously moisturized hair. This sulfate-, paraben- and dye-free conditioner is perfect for all natural, relaxed, kinky and coily hair types.
*with regular use
How to Use
Moisture Renewal Conditioner is designed to be used after Moisture Boost Shampoo as step two on your wash day. Gently massage the rich cream into your hair while it is still wet, and allow the nourishing formula to soak in for several minutes. Follow with Royal Oils Deep Moisture Masque for the ultimate hydrating results and hair that just feels healthy.
Ingredients
Active Ingredient: Pyrithione Zinc 0.5%. Inactive Ingredients: Water, Stearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Fragrance, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone.
The Seal of Approval
This product is proudly marked by the My Black is Beautiful seal of approval.