My Black is Beautiful is redefining what it means to be strong in the
Black community. And that means taking care of yourself,
so you can take care of others.

Your body needs to stay strong
Your mind needs a sense of peace and consistent rejuvenation
You provide guidance, support and encouragement to many people
But you can’t take care of others if you don’t take care of yourself
Remember, taking care of self isn’t being selfish. Being strong for
yourself lets you be strong for others.

SELF-CARE GUIDE

-RESOURCES-

-DO-

  • Take a moment to yourself
  • Find time to be still
  • Meditate
  • Pay attention to your breathing, try inhaling and exhaling intentionally
  • Increase physical activity
  • Learn to do something new
  • Revisit something you have wanted to continue or complete
  • Eat healthy
  • Invite laughter at any time
  • Tap into your spirituality
  • Pay attention to how you are feeling: your stress, anxiety, fears

-DON’T-

Immerse yourself in negative emotions. Instead:

  • Stay connected-
    reach out people who are not in your quarantine circle
  • Find a creative outlet
  • Find a therapist
  • Find an ally to talk out what you are feeling
  • Manifest positive thoughts through gratitude and compassion
  • Focus on what makes you happy; do one thing every day