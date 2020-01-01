My Black is Beautiful is redefining what it means to be strong in the
Black community. And that means taking care of yourself,
so you can take care of others.
Your body needs to stay strong
-
Your mind needs a sense of peace and consistent rejuvenation
-
You provide guidance, support and encouragement to many people
-
But you can’t take care of others if you don’t take care of yourself
-
Remember, taking care of self isn’t being selfish. Being strong for
yourself lets you be strong for others.
SELF-CARE GUIDE
-RESOURCES-
-DO-
-DON’T-
Immerse yourself in negative emotions. Instead: