HYDRATING SHAMPOO

Creamy, lightweight formula cleans without stripping, increases moisture retention, and restores hair strength.

FORTIFYING CONDITIONER

Restorative conditioner moisturizes,softens, detangles, and improves elasticity, infusing and sealing hair with moisture.

TANGLE SLAYER CONDITIONING CREAM – TYPE 3

Rich conditioning cream cuts detangling time in half and maximizes slip, while smoothing and elongating curls.

TANGLE SLAYER CONDITIONING CREAM – TYPE 4

Intense conditioning cream penetrates hair to lock in moisture and elongate hair for softer, easy to manage, frizz-free curls.

INTENSE RECOVERY TREATMENT

Deep-penetrating mask instantly smooths, replenishes, and repairs, strengthening and restoring moisture after the first use.

MOISTURE LUXE DETANGLING SPRAY

An additional layer of luxurious moisture that makes the comb-through process easy, while nourishing each strand.

EDGE SLAYER

Its flake-free formula keeps edges from reverting while providing superior shine and all-day, flexible hold for next-day styling.

MY BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL IS ON A MISSION
We are redefining what it means to be Black. And we’re beginning by changing the definition of the word Black. Will you join us and take a stand?

