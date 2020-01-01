My Black is Beautiful is a celebration of the personal and collective beauty of African Americans. We promote a beauty standard that is an authentic reflection of our spirit and recommend products that are made uniquely for our beauty needs.
HEAD & SHOULDERS
Royal Oils Collection
Provides expertly designed scalp relief and luxuriously moisturized hair for all natural, relaxed, kinky and coily crowns
PANTENE
Gold Series
Exclusively designed to protect and style relaxed, natural or transitioning hair.