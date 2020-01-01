Vitamin-infused, cleansing scalp scrub gently exfoliates to remove dirt, oil, and buildup.
Removes impurities and improves and resets the scalp, providing a clean base to moisturize.
Nutrient-rich, deeply hydrating conditioner helps protect hair from damage and breakage.
Intensive mask moisturizes and nourishes hair, helping to restore hair health after the first use.
Soothing lotion improves the scalp moisture barrier and nourishes hair to a smooth, shiny state.
Cooling blue ginger/mint formula refreshes and revitalizes the scalp from dryness, itch, and flakiness.