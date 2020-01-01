ALL BLACK,
ALL BEAUTY,
NO APOLOGY

When we saw the opportunity to uplift Black hair care, we went for it. Our latest innovation is the Blue Ginger Collection: an expertly crafted formula infused with the antioxidant-rich plant blue ginger. Our formula nourishes from root to tip, removing impurities from the scalp and restoring moisture to your hair.
banner

BLUE GINGER

+ TEA TREE OIL

vitamin-rich, alleviates itch, restores moisture

bannerbanner
BIRCH WATER

BLUE GINGER

+ BIRCH WATER

nourishes + hydrates hair

bannerbanner
ALOE

BLUE GINGER

+ ALOE

soothes scalp, conditions, and defines curls

bannerbanner
MINT

BLUE GINGER

+ MINT

antioxidant-rich, refreshing, relieves scalp itch

banner
IT’S REFRESHING TO BE SO BOLD.

Invigorating Scalp Scrub

Vitamin-infused, cleansing scalp scrub gently exfoliates to remove dirt, oil, and buildup.

Clarifying Shampoo

Removes impurities and improves and resets the scalp, providing a clean base to moisturize.

Balancing Conditioner

Nutrient-rich, deeply hydrating conditioner helps protect hair from damage and breakage.

Intense Restorative Mask

Intensive mask moisturizes and nourishes hair, helping to restore hair health after the first use.

Calming Scalp & Hair Lotion

Soothing lotion improves the scalp moisture barrier and nourishes hair to a smooth, shiny state.

Cooling Scalp Serum

Cooling blue ginger/mint formula refreshes and revitalizes the scalp from dryness, itch, and flakiness.

YOUR FRESH
CANVAS