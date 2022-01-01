Define your curls and coils with the My Black is Beautiful Defining Jelly. Designed to stretch and hold your curly and coily hair. Perfect for your Wash & Go, pony, or to shape your favorite style.

Since 2006, My Black is Beautiful has celebrated Black beauty and culture. Our community is rich and diverse with specific need, especially for our hair. Designed by Black Women, our hair products use the best ingredients sourced from around the world to meet our unique hair goals.