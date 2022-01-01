Placeholder
Collections >Golden Milk Collection >My Black is Beautiful Golden Milk Hydrating Curl Cream
MY BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL
GOLDEN MILK
HYDRATING CURL CREAM
FOR CURLY & COILY HAIR

WATCH & LEARN
Learn more about the My Black is Beautiful Golden Milk Hidrating Curl Cream from our #TexturedBeauties!
productPreviewIcon

productPreviewIcon

productPreviewIcon

productPreviewIcon

LOVE TO SHARE @MBIB
Tiere only used ONE product from the Golden Milk collection to slay this wash n go style
We’re in love with @folahontas and her braid out routine!
@typicalblaqueen just crafted this insanely gorgeous twist out with the Golden Milk Collection!
Need a new product lineup for wash day? @arielvscupcake achieves her look with the hydrating shampoo, tangle slayer conditioning cream, and edge slayer; from the Golden Milk collection!
What’s the secret to happiness? Healthy and hydrated hair! Care for your curls with our rich Tangle Slayer Conditioning Cream. Perfect for Type 3 and Type 4 textures.