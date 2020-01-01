Collections > Golden Milk Collections > My Black is Beautiful Golden Milk Hydrating Shampoo

MY BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL
GOLDEN MILK
HYDRATING SHAMPOO
FOR CURLY & COILY HAIR

Left ArrowRight Arrow
productPreviewIcon

productPreviewIcon

productPreviewIcon

productPreviewIcon

productPreviewIcon

$11.99
9.63 FL OZ (285mL)
FIND RETAILERS
facebooksharetwitter
playIcon
facebooksharetwitter

MY BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL
GOLDEN MILK
HYDRATING SHAMPOO
FOR CURLY & COILY HAIR

playIcon
$11.99
9.63 FL OZ (285mL)
FIND RETAILERS
playIcon

curve

WATCH & LEARN
Learn more about the My Black is Beautiful Golden Milk Hydrating Shampoo from our #TexturedBeauties!
productPreviewIcon

productPreviewIcon

productPreviewIcon

curve

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE THIS

HYDRATING SHAMPOO

Creamy, lightweight formula cleans without stripping, increases moisture retention, and restores hair strength.

MOISTURE LUXE DETANGLING SPRAY

An additional layer of luxurious moisture that makes the comb-through process easy, while nourishing each strand.

FORTIFYING CONDITIONER

Restorative conditioner moisturizes,softens, detangles, and improves elasticity, infusing and sealing hair with moisture.

TANGLE SLAYER CONDITIONING CREAM – TYPE 4

Intense conditioning cream penetrates hair to lock in moisture and elongate hair for softer, easy to manage, frizz-free curls.

INTENSE RECOVERY TREATMENT

Deep-penetrating mask instantly smooths, replenishes, and repairs, strengthening and restoring moisture after the first use.

curve

LOVE TO SHARE @MBIB