The Golden Milk collection is specially formulated with coconut milk, turmeric, ginger, honey and coconut oil. Each product is a nutrient-rich source of essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids known for healing and nourishing benefits.

My Black is Beautiful’s Intense Recovery Treatment is a deep penetrating mask that instantly smoothes, replenishes, and repairs hair to improve manageability and shine. The intensive formula strengthens hair and restores moisture after the first use.