ALL BLACK,
ALL BEAUTY,
NO APOLOGY

Since 2006, My Black is Beautiful has celebrated, promoted, and redefined what it means to be Black. Our natural hair tells THE story of our journey through life’s moments. So, we've gathered the best ingredients, and poured our collective experiences into making My Black is Beautiful Hair Care, a line of hair care products for healthy coils and curls. Our Golden Milk Collection, designed to nourish natural hair, is made with a specially crafted blend of coconut milk, turmeric, ginger, honey, and coconut oil. Created by Black Women for Black Women.
banner
TURMERIC

TURMERIC

hydrating, strand-strengthening, anti-inflammatory

bannerbanner
HONEY

HONEY

moisturizing, shine-inducing, reduces breakage

bannerbanner
COCONUT MILK

COCONUT MILK

conditions, restores moisture, promotes growth

bannerbanner
GINGER

GINGER

scalp-stimulating, conditions hair, fights dandruff

banner
ALL THE GOODNESS YOU DESERVE

HYDRATING SHAMPOO

Creamy, lightweight formula cleans without stripping, increases moisture retention, and restores hair strength.

FORTIFYING CONDITIONER

Restorative conditioner moisturizes, softens, detangles, and improves elasticity, infusing and sealing hair with moisture.

TANGLE SLAYER CONDITIONING CREAM (TYPE 3)

Rich conditioning cream cuts detangling time in half and maximizes slip, while smoothing and elongating curls.

TANGLE SLAYER CONDITIONING CREAM (TYPE 4)

Intense conditioning cream penetrates hair to lock in moisture and elongate hair for softer, easy-to-manage, frizz-free curls.

INTENSE RECOVERY TREATMENT

Deep-penetrating mask instantly smooths, replenishes, and repairs, strengthening and restoring moisture after the first use.

MOISTURE LUXE DETANGLING SPRAY

An additional layer of luxurious moisture that makes the comb-through process easy, while nourishing each strand.

EDGE SLAYER

Its flake-free formula keeps edges from reverting while providing superior shine and all-day, flexible hold for next-day styling.

LIVE
GOLDEN