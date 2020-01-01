ALL BLACK, ALL BEAUTY, NO APOLOGY

Since 2006, My Black is Beautiful has celebrated, promoted, and redefined what it means to be Black. Our natural hair tells THE story of our journey through life’s moments. So, we've gathered the best ingredients, and poured our collective experiences into making My Black is Beautiful Hair Care, a line of hair care products for healthy coils and curls. Our Golden Milk Collection, designed to nourish natural hair, is made with a specially crafted blend of coconut milk, turmeric, ginger, honey, and coconut oil. Created by Black Women for Black Women.