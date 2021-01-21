If the My Black Is Beautiful Blue Ginger Collection were a person, we like to think she'd be the physical representation of a glow-up. Infused with the antioxidant-rich plant blue ginger, this thoughtfully crafted formula has the power to make your crown radiate from the inside out.

It’s refreshing to be so bold.





We paired blue ginger with other nourishing ingredients including tea tree oil, birch water, aloe, and mint, to help remove unwanted buildup and restore health to your hair. Our Blue Ginger Collection will get your hair where you want it to be—purified and moisturized from root to tip.

So let's get into the lineup:

Invigorating Scalp Scrub

This scalp scrub gently exfoliates to remove, dirt, oil, and buildup from hair follicles, leaving your curls looking and feeling rejuvenated.

Clarifying Shampoo

You need a clean base to reset. This clarifying shampoo does just that, by removing impurities and moisturizing the scalp.

Balancing Conditioner

This deeply hydrating conditioner is crafted to protect hair from damage and breakage, without weighing your curls down.

Intense Restorative Mask

This intensive mask penetrates the hair shaft for moisturization throughout your hair follicle and restores hair health after the first use.

Calming Scalp & Hair Lotion

This calming scalp & hair lotion improves the scalp moisture barrier. Your hair is nourished to a smooth, shiny state.

Cooling Scalp Serum

This blue ginger + mint formula melts into your scalp to control dryness, flakiness, and itch.* A cooling formula that leaves hair feeling revitalized and refreshed.

* Associated with dandruff

We like to think of blue ginger as a little-known wonder of nature. A dandruff detox* that leaves your hair moisturized and refreshed. The Blue Ginger Collection is key to a healthier hair story. Are you ready for a refresh?

Share your hair journey and tag us @MBIB on IG, Facebook, and Twitter.

SHOP NOW >>>

* Associated with dryness, flakiness, and itch