Hair & Beauty
Not all beauty tips and tutorials work for us. That’s why we made our own.
HAIR
Protect That Crown
HAIR
Hair Spotlight: Golden Milk
HAIR
Expert Scalp Care Tips for Women of Color
Aussie’s Miracle Curls Inspires Curly Girls
Redefining Picture Day
HAIR
4 Ways to Own Your Natural Hair
SKIN
The Black Girl’s Guide to Great Skins
HAIR
Coiled-Hair Ladies, Let’s Talk About Our Scalps
HAIR
The Great Hair Debate: Team Natural or Team Relaxed
SKIN
How to Care for Your Skin This Winter
HAIR
Our Favorite #BlackGirlMagic Hairstyles from the Past
BEAUTY
How to Define and Shape Your Eyebrows
SKIN
How I Learned to Love – and Protect – My Melanin
HAIR
How to Avoid Buildup on Coiled Hair
HAIR
Get the Look: The Braided Crown and Side Ponytail
HAIR
5 Scalp Care Tips When Transitioning to Natural Hair
SKIN
How I Dealt with My First Sunburn
HAIR
3 Ways to Refresh Your Wash-and-Go Style
HAIR
The Do’s and Don’ts of Rocking Fabulous Wigs and Extensions
HAIR
The Souls Behind The Science
SKIN
How to Help Your Man Look and Feel His Best
SKIN
Spring Tune-up: Beauty Hacks for Beauty Lovers
HAIR
The Real Problem with Black Hair at Work
HAIR
Stylist Q&A: Tina Pearson, of the Tina Pearson Salon
HAIR
Beauty Plus-Ups You Can Do at Home
SKIN
The Freedom of a 7-Minute Face
HAIR
Demystifying Rice Water
SKIN
7 Packing Tips for Your Summer Trips
HAIR
The Golden Milk Collection Shines at Beautycon LA
HAIR
Prepping Hair for Fall Weather
HAIR
The MBIB Golden Milk Collection is a fan favorite!
HAIR
Healthy Roots Doll + MBIB
HAIR
Stylist Q&A: Sarah D. Mari, of &blowdry Salon Company
