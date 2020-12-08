The Locs Starter Guide You Never Knew You Needed

Are Locs the summer hair trend? If you’re renewing your look this season, maybe it’s time to consider this style. They are versatile and low maintenance, and look great on just about everyone—however, there is a bit to learn before diving in.

If you’ve decided to get locked, it’s time to get ready and fully prepared for a successful journey ahead! Keep reading as we break down the dos and don’ts when it comes to all things Locs.



DO: EDUCATE YOURSELF

When getting started on your Loc adventure learn as much as you can about the process. When it comes to this style, there’s a whole lineup to choose from. Locs include the traditional style, sisterlocks, freeform, and two-strand twists. So, you have some choices to make like which type of Locs you want and which type matches your natural texture and style.



DON’T: LISTEN TO THE HATERS

Let’s just clear the air: Dreadlocks are a thing of the past. We’ve reclaimed Locs and having them is sort of like being in a secret society⁠—IYKYK. It’s time to cancel the noise and continue redefining how our hair is seen. They also offer a lot of flexibility when it comes to styling, like switching up the vibe through color and hair jewelry.



DO: TEST IT OUT FIRST

You could also do a test run with faux Locs if you want to know what you’ll look like rocking them. Before starting your Locs, know that you can always unravel them if you decide you’re not feeling it. We all have a few friends with Locs, but you can additionally get inspired by checking out some Loc-inspired Insta pages or pinned boards. Not only are there tons of ways to rock Locs, but it’s also nice to be able to protect your hair in style, especially when it’s hot outside.



DON’T: COMPARE LOCS

It’s all about loving yourself, and your hair, no matter what. No one’s hair is the same, which also applies to Locs. They may take a while to mature, anywhere from six months to two years. Make sure to give admiration and love to your Locs as they grow through life with you.



DO: ASK THE EXPERTS

If you feel like you could use some guidance, reach out to a local loctician to decide which method would work best for starting your Locs. As they grow, keep in mind it can be tough in the beginning to not get retwisted often—try only doing this every six to eight weeks.



DON’T: LET TOO MUCH BUILD UP

Locs can create buildup more than loose hairstyles, so make sure to create a reasonable wash routine with enough time in between. Do a deep cleansing once you feel the buildup is intense and before you get retwisted. When first starting them, you’ll want to wash and scrub closer to the scalp to avoid unraveling–you can try our Blue Ginger Clarifying Shampoo.



DO: LET IT FLOURISH

It’s a misconception that locked hair grows slower or that it grows thin. Your hair can grow longer, faster, and thicker through Locs because it means you’ll be using less heat and harsh styling methods. Your Locs will flourish by staying consistent with your hair care and retwists.





Locs are part of a cultural nuance that brings us together, but they also offer a unique journey to experience. They give you a chance to get to know and love your hair on a deeper, more natural level. Plus, it’s a great style to keep hair frizz-free and slayed all summer long.