Just because it’s what your mama made you wear back then, doesn’t mean you’ve got to keep doing it now. You’re grown, so make your looks all your own.
After two long years, the pews will definitely be packed for Easter Sunday service. When it’s time to get dressed, we know you’ll be pulling out all the stops, and we think there’s no better time to go all out.
Try these fashion tips to modernize your praise and worship getup so you can serve up looks this Easter Sunday.
FROM TRADITIONAL TO TODAY
Swap your dress and stockings for a pantsuit, jumpsuit, or structured blazer cape for a fresh take that modernizes your style.
KEEP IT COLORFUL
You can still be on trend while parking it in the pew. Pastels or white are safe bets at Easter, but don’t be afraid to broaden your color palette. According to Pantone, the top spring hues this year include lilac purple, daffodil yellow, hot pink, mocha brown, red scarlet, and sky blue.
NOT AN EASTER BONNET
Whether big and bold or simple and understated, you can’t go wrong wearing a hat to church. And it’s not just about fashion. Hats have spiritual and cultural significance, symbolizing overcoming hardship. So, secure your fascinator with pride. If you’re of Nigerian descent, you may consider a traditional gele (pronounced gay_lay). These beautiful head ties are stunning and can push your Easter fashion over the top.
IT'S OK TO BE A LITTLE EXTRA
Adding bold statement pieces to your look can take your outfit from “just OK” to “OK then” in an instant. Don’t forget extras like brooches, purses, or jewelry to complete your vibe. And remember, makeup should be on point too. Be sure to define and shape your eyebrows for the complete package.
Whatever your signature style, Black women always show up and show out, letting everyone know we understood the assignment. Stay blessed.
