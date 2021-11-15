BEAUTY
As a platform built to empower and uplift Black women, we frequently talk about self-care for our curly and coily strands, and natural hair care tips and tricks. But as much as we love our hair, we also love our skin. Our beautiful Black skin that drips in melanin across a spectrum of tones and hues needs to feel healthy, too!
We decided to reach out to our partners at Olay for tips on Black skin care needs and other ways to ensure we’re glowing inside and out.
4 TIPS FOR SETTING A SKIN CARE ROUTINE
1. A good face wash goes a long way. Black skin thrives off a good (yet light) cleanser. Darker skin can look dull when stripped of moisture, so it’s key to balance the skin, sweeping impurities away from open pores without drying it out.
2. Hydration is key. Black skin needs moisture, moisture, moisture—and right away. Look for products packed with good-for-you ingredients like Vitamins C and B3, which are known to protect against damage, support skin’s moisture barrier, and visibly even tone. (Psst! We love Olay® Regenerist® Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer.) Smooth, even skin? Yes, please!
3. Skin care is more than a clean face. Simple steps like drinking water, eating nutritious food, and sleeping well are key for keeping darker skin looking its best. Sleeping, specifically, will recharge your skin for the next day. Rise and shine, skin.
4. SPF!!! (We could shout this all day.) We don’t care who told you Black people don’t need to wear sunscreen—they’re wrong. Science—and experience—doesn’t lie, folks. SPF is a must when stepping out of the house, rain or shine.
Lastly—repeat the above, add in some personal touches (like a playlist!), and make your skin a priority. Skin care routines matter, too!
MBIB family, please keep your beautiful skin safe and healthy. Our Black skin needs specific care to keep it looking radiant and glowing. But don’t worry, when it comes to finding products that were created with you in mind, we’ve got you.
Cleanse. Moisturize. Sunscreen. Sleep. Repeat.
Do you like this?
Share it!