While golden milk lattes may be gaining traction as a morning coffee replacement, Golden Milk is also the collection name of My Black Is Beautiful Hair Care, a line of hair care products for healthy coils and curls.





The Golden Milk Collection was specifically created for type 3 and 4 hair textures with nutrient-rich ingredients. You’ll get the same coconut oil and honey you love for your hair, with the added benefits of turmeric, ginger, and coconut milk. These form a forceful combo that becomes a nutrient-rich source of essential vitamins, minerals, and amino acids known for their health and healing benefits.

Experience some of the Golden Milk Collection for yourself:

Hydrating Shampoo

Crafted for all types of hair, this shampoo leaves your natural oils intact while cleansing and nourishing.

Fortifying Conditioner

Give your hair an extra layer of moisture as this conditioner fortifies your locks for healthy, strong hair.

Tangle Slayer Conditioning Cream

This formula comes in both type 3 and type 4, to cut detangling time in half for curls, and minimize shrinkage in coils.

Moisture Luxe Detangling Spray

Bring nutrient-rich detangling to every strand of hair with this spray created for all hair types.

Edge Slayer

Residue and flake-free formula keeps your edges from reverting.

Ready to discover what else golden milk can do for your hair? Meet the whole Golden Milk Collection.

Have you given the Golden Milk Collection a try? Tag us @MBIB on IG, Facebook, or Twitter.