Springtime Hair Favorites This Way

Get your hair care routine ready! With the changing seasons comes an energy shift that sets the mood for months ahead. The year is quickly passing by, and we want our curls ready for the remaining nine months of 2021. To help you get inspired and invigorated for spring, we compiled an assortment of Golden Milk + Blue Ginger products to help you nourish to flourish—every single day of the season.
Check out our hand-selected favorites from the Golden Milk and Blue Ginger collections below:
Golden Milk Fortifying Conditioner: This product strengthens your locks, leaving hair moisturized, softened, and detangled.
Golden Milk Tangle Slayer Conditioning Cream, Type 3 & 4: This cream is a great addition after the shower. It maximizes slip to cut detangling time in half, helping repair damage and fight frizz for smooth, elongated curls.
Golden Milk Moisture Luxe Detangling Spray: This spray provides luxe moisture and nourishes each strand. Your hair is left with added shine and a smooth finish—ready to tackle the day!
Blue Ginger Invigorating Scalp Scrub: This scalp scrub gently exfoliates to improve scalp condition while washing away dirt, oil, and product buildup, leaving it ready for the next step in your routine.
Blue Ginger Intense Restorative Mask: This restorative mask moisturizes and nourishes hair, helping to restore your hair health after the first use.
Our Golden Milk and Blue Ginger product lines are productive and beneficial for a revamped hair care routine. We featured six chosen products, selected for their nourishing, moisturizing, and impactful benefits. Regardless of the season, our products are intentionally crafted to keep you feeling invigorated on your hair care journey.
