5 Ways to Destress from the Noise of the World

SELF-CARE
Another ignorant post shows up on your Facebook feed. Our country’s political climate continues to change. The news is littered with depressing stories. And all this while trying to stay sane juggling the demands of work and family life.
What’s a girl to do to escape the noise?
Relax, unwind and get right with these five self-care survival tips to help keep you physically (and mentally) ready for whatever adversities come your way:
1. Walk it Out
They say you are the closest to earth once you put your foot to the ground. So, get to steppin’ girlfriend! Oh, the wonders of what a 10-minute walk can do for you.
Not only will you clear your head, but you’ll get plenty of sun and vitamin D in the process. Walking also helps boost endorphins that make you feel good, less stressed and less worried about what’s going on in the world. Next time you’re feeling the pangs of stress overload, head for the door and take a brisk walk.
2. Pamper Yourself
Sometimes, counting to 10 just doesn’t do the trick. Instead, reserve an afternoon just for you to relax, destress and get pampered.
3. Meditate
If you don’t have time to pamper yourself when tension strikes, try meditation. By meditating five to 10 minutes a day, you can clear away the issues or stress weighing heavily on your mind, gain new perspective and reduce negative emotions. Simply close your eyes, go to your happy place and release your inner Ahhh!
4. Sweat it Out, Then Sleep it Off
Many environmental and social factors – like excessive noise, deadlines, uncomfortable living spaces, financial woes and bad weather – can negatively affect our sleep. Burning the candle at both ends can diminish our well-being and sleep patterns.
So how can you block out the noise? Try exercising! One intense hour spent at the gym has been proven to help you rest better at night. Nerves wound too tight to relax? Go pour yourself a nice cup of tea! Hot tea helps calm your nerves, soothe your soul and bring on the zzz’s.
5. Turn off Your Devices
At the end of the day, sometimes you just need to go off the grid, unplug and recharge. By stepping away from your technology – even for 30 minutes a day – you can organize your thoughts, release any built-up tension and clear your mind. It forces you to be present in the moment and focus on the here and now.
