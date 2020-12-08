Ready to get back out there and explore the world (or at least the next state over)? Girl, same. Follow our helpful tips and you’ll soon be jet-setting, road-tripping, or stay-cationing to your heart’s content.

BEFORE YOU BOOK

Travel restrictions seem to be constantly changing, and they can be wildly different place to place. Make sure you know the vaccination or masking requirements before you drop that cash on a ticket.

TAKE FLIGHT

If you’re planning to travel by plane, consider direct flights when possible. It’ll help cut down your exposure time in busy airports AND get you to your destination faster—yes, please!

TRAVEL INSURANCE

There was once a time when travel insurance was looked at as a way for companies to squeeze a little more cash out of our pockets. (How rude, right?!) But now, it’s almost a must-have. With the chance of COVID cutting into our plans, this small expense can be worth it in the long run.

MASKS REQUIRED?

Depending on how you travel, you could be spending a lot of time in a mask. Most public transportation requires masks, so make sure you have a good stash on hand to keep you (and your face) covered. KN95 or N95 masks are probably better options while on public transit, but don’t forget the accessorizing opportunities that cloth masks can provide once you reach your final destination. COVID protocols, but make it fashion.

WIPE IT DOWN

Travel usually involves a lot of touching: surfaces, luggage, all the things. It’s a good idea to bring along some sanitizing wipes to wipe off in-flight tray tables, armrests, restaurant tables and chairs, and anything else other people may have touched before you.

HELPING HAND

Make sure to keep some helpful go-tos on hand—like sanitizer and lotion. Hand sanitizer helps keep germs away, but can totally dry out skin. Keep your melanin looking fine with a travel-size bottle of your favorite hand cream.

COMFORTS OF HOME

Whether you choose to take to the air, train, or automobile, make your travel more comfortable by bringing along a small blanket or travel-sized pillow. Airlines aren’t passing out these items currently, so if you like a cozier trip, bring your faves from home.

MIND THE GAP

Social distance guidelines may seem so 2020, but when you’re traveling, consider keeping your distance from other passengers. You can do that by simply staying 6-ish feet away in line, or in more adventurous ways, like road-tripping in an RV. Drivable getaways are great options when you need to leave your home but aren’t ready to fly the skies.

REMAIN CALM

Make sure you pack your patience. With extra cleaning protocols in full effect for planes, rental cars, and basically everything—it’s best to build some buffer time into your travel days.

PREPARE FOR RE-ENTRY

You may want to squeeze every last second out of your time away, but instead, maybe give yourself a day at home to ease back into the real world and bask in your post-vacay glow.

Whatever you decide to do and however you go, traveling is still something that’s on the table for you. Change your mindset from “I have to…” to “I get to…”, and you’ll be in a vacation state of mind before you know it!