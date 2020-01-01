Community & Culture

Let's celebrate our successes and start a dialogue about the challenges we face every day.

What Do Hair Care & Civic Engagement Have in Common?

Faced with Conversation: Black & Brown Faces

Wearing Our Ancestral Crowns on Voting Day

The Most Diverse Emmys We’ve Seen Yet

Beyond the Presidency

Young Beauty

Voting and COVID-19

Meet the MBIB Team

IDENTITY

7 Bits of Inner-Beauty Advice from Mom

ColorComm’s 6th Annual Conference

Falling Back into Fall

ACTIVISM

5 Ways to Work Toward Social Change

FAMILY

Having “The Talk” Before the First Day of School

SELF-CARE

How to Live Affirmed in Today’s Society

CULTURAL EVENTS

Go Behind the Scenes at Afropunk Fest

CULTURAL EVENTS

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the ESSENCE Festival

IDENTITY

Finding My Beautiful with My Man

SELF-CARE

5 Ways to Destress from the Noise of the World

CAREER

Do’s and Don’ts for Handling Micro-aggressions with Co-workers

RELATIONSHIPS

10 Ways to Show Your Man You Appreciate Him

RELATIONSHIPS

All the Things Our Dads Taught Us About Dating

IDENTITY

How I Teach My Daughter About Inner Beauty

SISTERHOOD

6 Ways to Celebrate Women's Equality Day

CULTURAL EVENTS

The Ultimate Festival Survival Guide

ACTIVISM

Showing up for Your Community

BUSINESS

Black Business Spotlight: Roots Hair & Beauty, Nashville, TN

BUSINESS

Boss 101: Side Stepping the Glass Ceiling

CULTURAL EVENTS

#BlackGirlsDo Make History at Fashion Week

FAMILY

Motherly Lessons, Daughterly Love

IDENTITY

The TSA and the Invasion of Our Space

FAMILY

Honoring Father Figures on Father’s Day

SELF-CARE

Tackling the Taboo of Therapy

CULTURAL EVENTS

Previewing the 25th Anniversary of Essence Fest

CAREER

Redefining Business Casual
