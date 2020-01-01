LOGIN /
REGISTER
THE TALK
ABOUT US
PRODUCTS
REDEFINE BLACK
BLOG
OFFERS
MORE
REGISTER OR LOGIN
Community & Culture
Let's celebrate our successes and start a dialogue about the challenges we face every day.
HBCU Student Leaders—The New Campus Queens
What Do Hair Care & Civic Engagement Have in Common?
Faced with Conversation: Black & Brown Faces
Wearing Our Ancestral Crowns on Voting Day
The Most Diverse Emmys We’ve Seen Yet
Beyond the Presidency
Young Beauty
Voting and COVID-19
Meet the MBIB Team
IDENTITY
7 Bits of Inner-Beauty Advice from Mom
ColorComm’s 6th Annual Conference
Falling Back into Fall
ACTIVISM
5 Ways to Work Toward Social Change
FAMILY
Having “The Talk” Before the First Day of School
SELF-CARE
How to Live Affirmed in Today’s Society
CULTURAL EVENTS
Go Behind the Scenes at Afropunk Fest
CULTURAL EVENTS
A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the ESSENCE Festival
IDENTITY
Finding My Beautiful with My Man
SELF-CARE
5 Ways to Destress from the Noise of the World
CAREER
Do’s and Don’ts for Handling Micro-aggressions with Co-workers
RELATIONSHIPS
10 Ways to Show Your Man You Appreciate Him
RELATIONSHIPS
All the Things Our Dads Taught Us About Dating
IDENTITY
How I Teach My Daughter About Inner Beauty
SISTERHOOD
6 Ways to Celebrate Women's Equality Day
CULTURAL EVENTS
The Ultimate Festival Survival Guide
ACTIVISM
Showing up for Your Community
BUSINESS
Black Business Spotlight: Roots Hair & Beauty, Nashville, TN
BUSINESS
Boss 101: Side Stepping the Glass Ceiling
CULTURAL EVENTS
#BlackGirlsDo Make History at Fashion Week
FAMILY
Motherly Lessons, Daughterly Love
IDENTITY
The TSA and the Invasion of Our Space
FAMILY
Honoring Father Figures on Father’s Day
SELF-CARE
Tackling the Taboo of Therapy
CULTURAL EVENTS
Previewing the 25th Anniversary of Essence Fest
CAREER
Redefining Business Casual
You Also Might be Into...
HAIR
Protect That Crown
HAIR
Hair Spotlight: Golden Milk
HAIR
Expert Scalp Care Tips for Women of Color
Aussie’s Miracle Curls Inspires Curly Girls