2020 was incredibly unique, but we made it to 2021 more resilient than ever before! Our community has grown a lot over the last year, so we want to take a step back to acknowledge the work (and women) that helped us arrive where we are today.
We invite you, reader—however you show up in space—to join us. Ahead, we take a look at four different mantras that reflect MBIB’s journey through 2020, exploring how we can find self-acceptance through the stories of others.
After all, behind every great story is a journey. This is ours.
1. I DESERVE ALL THE ABUNDANCE I’VE RECEIVED.
Treat yourself kindly so you can offer the best version of yourself to the world. When MBIB launched the Golden Milk and Blue Ginger collections, we focused on crafting a product that matched our community's energy: intentional, nurturing, and beautiful—from the inside out. When you receive something that makes you feel good, you're receptive to other forms of positivity. Look in the mirror, pump up those springy curls, and remind yourself that you are continually evolving into a brighter version of yourself. We see you and we are proud of you.
2. I SHOW UP FOR MYSELF, SO I CAN SHOW UP FOR US.
Trust your inner voice. It will guide you to great places. If we don't pay attention to how we feel, what we truly think, or what the best plan of action is, we are not listening to our inner voice—our soul—and our truth. My Black is Beautiful commissioned artwork titled "Check All That Apply" by Hannah Jones at Black & Brown Faces, an art exhibit at the Cincinnati Art Museum. Though the piece was in response to globally and societally charged discrimination, Jones shared her truth (art) in a public forum (Cincinnati Art Museum) to provide awareness and understanding for others. We have a greater impact when we move through life as the most authentic version of ourselves.
3. OUR HEALING STARTS WITH ME.
How you feel right now is completely normal. May 25, 2020, was a devastating day for our community, but it wasn't a new feeling. The loss and devastation were far too familiar. Since we couldn't physically come together, MBIB created #HowWe, a digital landing page—and virtual safe space—where we could raise our voices and reclaim our peace… separately and as one. How We Fight, How We Survive, How We Win, and How We Cope is how we keep moving forward. There’s healing to do.
Please take time for you, and please keep turning inward. We need each and every one of you.
4. I AM FULLY ACCEPTING OF MYSELF IN THIS MOMENT.
You are exactly who you need to be. My Black is Beautiful was founded in 2006 by a group of passionate women hoping to redefine what it means to be Black in America, and remind you that you are beautiful regardless of what the world says to you. While many people have carried this legacy forward, the true spirit of MBIB is representation of our individuality—and we actively choose to celebrate that fact. (It's a party over here!) We had you Meet the MBIB Team because it matters to know who is behind the brand, and we're always looking to future generations like the current HBCU Student Leaders for a fresh perspective. Remember: You are a testament to your own success story. No comparison, no competition, only commitment.
These mantras serve as a reminder of our collective truth. Everything we do on this platform is for us, by us, and because of us. As Black scientists, healers, teachers, creatives, friends, and humans, we always shine brighter, together. Ain't nothing dull about that.
Welcome to a new season of beautiful, MBIB family.
Do you like this?
Share it!