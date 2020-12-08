Festival Season: Surviving and Thriving

CULTURAL EVENTS
YAS, we’re back outside! It’s time to return to the social butterflies that we are—especially after two years of social distancing, we’re ready to mix and mingle this summer.
Get ready for back-to-back jam-packed lineups of music, fun, and art! It’s time to clear your calendars, whether you’re celebrating a birthday or Pride Month, or simply looking to enjoy yourself. Here are the top five things to remember before going out to the next big festival.
BOOKED & BUSY
The first tip is making sure you’ve crossed your T’s and dotted your I’s. Planning ahead is the only way to go this summer. Buy your festival tickets ahead of time, and set up any other accommodations like flights, hotel rooms, or Airbnb's if your plan involves going out of town. Plus, check out other events going on besides your main fest, so you have an itinerary full of potential new experiences!
THE “STEPPIN’ OUT” LOOK
One of the biggest things to consider when it comes to festival prep is what to wear. And it’s the party looks for us! From the blinged-out nails to the one-shoulder dress—it’s giving “I came here to enjoy myself but you’re welcome.”
Here are a few of our favorite festival looks: firstly, sturdy shoes (you can be cute and comfy), because standing all day in heels is a no-go. We’re also fans of biker shorts, chain belts, bralettes, and crop tops. When it comes to the face, some beauty trends that’ll pop are metallic eyes, fluffy brows, dewy skin, and glossy lips.
SOLO DOLO
If you’re looking for a sign to book your next trip solo...this is it. This is your time away from work, chores, and all the adult things, so enjoy it! Whether you’re headed for your next adventure with friends or solo, you’ll have a great time—you might even meet some new friends along the way!
WHAT’S THE GAME PLAN?!
Next, you’ll want to make sure to have a designated meeting spot for friends at the show, in case the crew is ever split up or lost in the crowd. Also, be responsible when it comes to your wellness and safety by doing things like eating well and wearing sunscreen throughout the day, especially for weekend-long events—so you make it back for day two!
GRAB YOUR ESSENTIALS!!
We never really get to leave home without our purses, mini backpacks, or handy-dandy fannies—and when they're cute, honestly who wants to? First things first: Be sure your bag is big enough to hold the essentials. A water bottle and portable charger will keep you and your phone hydrated ALL day long! Finally, make sure to bring items to touch up your makeup and crown, no matter the hairstyle.
Now you’re ready to head out to the next event, and luckily there are a bunch to choose from like Rolling Loud, Afrochella, Essence, and OVO Fest. It’s time to have some fun again and you know that no celebration will be the same again once you walk through the door–get ’em, girl!
Do you like this?
Share it!