How We Fight, How We Survive, How We Win, and How We Cope are the pillars that support our push toward the new normal we define for ourselves. In this space you are safe, you are seen, you are loved. Your Black is Beautiful and your Black life matters.
Be Impactful. If you are leading any fight, you have to meet people on the ground that are directly affected by the issues.
Be Consistent. Success is continuing to push the issue and using tactics that keep your voice loud and heard.
Be Informed. Following Black media is important to keep up with issues affecting the Black Community. Define your resource list.
Be Studious. Read past the headlines and do your research. Encourage your friends and family to do the same.
Be Watchful. Evaluate laws that are on the books to determine how they impact the community. Find the holes and demand those laws be abolished or amended.
Be Vocal. Call and email the Harris Co. District Attorney’s Office to demand charges in the Pamela Turner case. Kim Ogg (713) 274-5800 / da@dao.hctx.net
Be Driven. Advocate to push police reform on the local and state level. No Knock Warrants are now banned because of Breonna’s Law.
Be Open. If we are asking Black women to raise their voices, we must trust, listen to, and protect Black women.
Be Informed. “Defund” is not a scary or harsh word. Defunding the police is about reducing funding for a broken system and reallocating these funds to non-policing forms of public safety and social services.
Be Generous. Offer financial support and invest tangibly in Black women. It is OK to ask for and raise money.
5 Keys to Survive During COVID-19
Be Proactive. Eat anti-inflammatory foods that build your immunity such as Omega-3s, turmeric, ginger, lemon, and garlic.
Be Aware. There are 3 tests for COVID: PCR, Antibody (most common), and Antigen (most recent).
Be Vigilant. Evaluate yourself for 48 hours if you are showing symptoms of a cold.
Be Conscious. Sickle cell anemia is another underlying condition that puts you at great risk for contracting COVID-19.
Be Safe. While protesting for change, always wear a mask over your nose and mouth and sanitize hands regularly.
Dr. Lauren S. Middlebrooks, MD@laur_sm
Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Angela Rye@angelarye
Political Strategist
Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortiumblackdoctorsconsortium.org
5 Keys to Win the Fight for Equality
Be Counted. Voting is not the only solution for liberation, but it is a very important tool.
Be Present. If the Black vote weren't so powerful, it wouldn't have been oppressed for centuries.
Be Registered. Check your voter registration status, file an obsentee ballot, do whatever it take to VOTE.
Be Persistent. We must challenge the systems that have never existed for us and are not for us.
Be Attentive. Stay woke and keep track of local media, papers, and reporters live and online.
Jamilah Lemieux@jamilahlemieux
Writer
Brittany Packnett Cunningham@mspackyyetti
Activist / Educator
5 Keys to Win the Fight for Equality
Be Vigilant. If you see or experience voter suppression or irregularities, call the 1-866-Our-Vote to document the occurrence.
Be Counted. Participate in the census to secure critical funds and resources for our communities. It only takes 5-7 minutes!
Be Organized. Activate yourself and the people around you. Organized people are powerful people.
Be Pragmatic. Young voters are pivotal to the upcoming election.
Be Wise. Voting impacts every single aspect of our lives.
LaTosha Brown@mslatoshabrown
Activist & CoFounder of Black Voters Matter
Symone Sanders@symonedsanders
Author & Political Strategist
Be Proactive. Studies have proven that racism can trigger symptoms of anxiety or depression. Prioritize mental health to cope with the trauma of being Black and paranoia of COVID-19.
Be Healed. If you are feeling that your symptoms are persistent and no longer manageable, seek expert attention immediately.
Be Reflective. You are entitled to grieve the loss of normalcy, be it the loss of a job or a loved one.
Be Compassionate. If a friend or loved one is showing signs of mental or emotional strain, gently urge them to seek help.
Be Encouraged. If you are anxious or stressed about returning to work, research what provisions are available for your safety.
Jamilah Lemieux@jamilahlemieux
Writer
Dr. Jessica Clemmons, MD@askdrjess
Board-Certified Psychiatrist, Founder of #BeWell Conversations