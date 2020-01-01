#SayHerName

In 1962, Malcolm X declared that the Black woman is the most disrespected, unprotected, and neglected person in America. Here we are in 2020. Black women are being murdered and forgotten by the very country they build and influence. It is our duty to honor the sisters unlawfully taken from us until justice is served. Listen to our discussion and take action to ensure that another Black woman, another sister doesn’t become another slain name.