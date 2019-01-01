Coiled-Hair Ladies, Let’s Talk About Our Scalps

If you’re a coiled-hair girl with an itchy or dry scalp, you’re not alone – most people get this from time to time. Actually, 8 out of 10 women do, so rest assured that it’s completely normal. Plus, the unique demands of coiled, curly hair lead many of us to choose hairstyles that can be worn for multiple days between washes.

But maintaining a style for that long can stress out your scalp – it’s difficult to give your scalp the moisture it needs in between washes. Buildup of products, sweat or dirt on the scalp can also irritate the skin, leading to dryness, irritation, itching and flaking.

If left untreated or treated with the wrong products, these issues can worsen and actually damage your scalp and hair. Yikes!

How to Treat Scalp Problems Associated with Coiled Hair

But never fear – many scalp problems can be treated effectively with the right products. We’ve put together a list of simple tips and recommended products that can prevent scalp problems from popping up in the first place:

