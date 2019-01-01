HAIR

Coiled-Hair Ladies, Let’s Talk About Our Scalps

Jan 1, 2019
Regardless of your specific curl pattern,if you have coiled hair your scalp may need some extra love – and the right products – to stay healthy.

If you’re a coiled-hair girl with an itchy or dry scalp, you’re not alone – most people get this from time to time. Actually, 8 out of 10 women do, so rest assured that it’s completely normal. Plus, the unique demands of coiled, curly hair lead many of us to choose hairstyles that can be worn for multiple days between washes.

But maintaining a style for that long can stress out your scalp – it’s difficult to give your scalp the moisture it needs in between washes. Buildup of products, sweat or dirt on the scalp can also irritate the skin, leading to dryness, irritation, itching and flaking.

If left untreated or treated with the wrong products, these issues can worsen and actually damage your scalp and hair. Yikes!

How to Treat Scalp Problems Associated with Coiled Hair
But never fear – many scalp problems can be treated effectively with the right products. We’ve put together a list of simple tips and recommended products that can prevent scalp problems from popping up in the first place:

  • Wash regularly to remove scalp buildup.
  • Moisturize your scalp. The Royal Oils Daily Moisture Scalp Cream is a light, fast-absorbing formula that nourishes the scalp – and it’s free of sulfates, mineral oils and dyes.
  • Limit heat styling. Use low-heat or heat-free methods on your coils, like curlers, perm rods or flexirods.
  • For stubborn dandruff flaking, use a dandruff shampoo like Royal Oils Moisture Boost Shampoo.

Other Scalp Problems

Dandruff
Problems with scalp dryness, irritation and itching can also point to dandruff. Fortunately, dandruff is simple to treat (we promise). When used regularly, products like the Royal Oils Instant Soothe Scalp Elixir can provide long-lasting relief from flaking,* itching and redness.

Seborrheic Dermatitis
If your symptoms are more severe and don’t seem to be getting better, you may be suffering from seborrheic dermatitis, which you need to treat with a clinical strength shampoo like Head & Shoulders Clinical Strength or seek out a dermatologist. Watch for these symptoms:

  1. Severe flakes in your hair
  2. White or yellowish scales on your scalp that can be oily
  3. Inflamed areas on the scalp

*Associated with dandruff, with regular use.

