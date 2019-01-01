Expert Scalp Care Tips for Women of Color

Time for a #hairtruth: Healthy hair comes from a healthy scalp, regardless of your hair type. When your scalp is dry and damaged, it’s an unhealthy foundation for hair growth. Neglecting your scalp can actually cause stress to your hair, resulting in the growth of damaged hair at the root.

As if that weren’t bad enough, scalp issues specifically pose a challenge to many women of color who crave healthy, moisturized hair. Compared to other demographics, black women are twice as likely to experience scalp dryness or itch. With our beautiful hair textures and expressive styles that thrive with less frequent washing, we more commonly experience discomfort, itching and unsightly flakes.

So it’s really important to look after your scalp properly!

The True Cause of Scalp Irritation, Flakes and Itch

It’s not dryness. Your scalp is the least likely place to be dry because of the natural oils it produces. Instead, your scalp is responding to the presence of a fungus. This fungus is present on almost everyone’s scalp and feeds off your scalp’s natural oils. For many of us, leaving this fungus untreated causes our scalp to respond with flaking, itching and tightness.

The most effective way to relieve scalp symptoms is to kill this fungus. That’s what the active ingredient zinc pyrithione (ZPT) in Head & Shoulders products does, inhibiting the growth of the fungus on your scalp. Cleanse your hair and scalp regularly to avoid buildup, irritation and damage.

Royal Oils Moisture Boost Shampoo, with its ZPT formula, is specially designed to clean deeply and help restore your scalp’s natural moisture barrier. And it doesn’t dry out your hair either – it’s specifically formulated to help our hair retain moisture.

Coily, Kinky Hair Textures are Especially Prone to Dryness

Curls and coils prevent the naturally moisturizing sebum produced by your scalp from traveling the length of the strands.

This means that conditioning is key. It replenishes much-needed moisture to the hair and keeps it manageable. On wash days, pair Royal Oils Moisture Boost Shampoo and Conditioner for maximum scalp relief and soft, moisturized hair.

Getting Relief Between Wash Days

On days when you don’t need to shampoo but find your scalp needing some TLC, try Royal Oils Instant Soothe Scalp Elixir, a cooling, no-rinse formula that soothes dry, irritated scalp on contact. It’s also great for protective styles, twists and locs.